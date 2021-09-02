Person, Knight, defense help NC State roll past USF 45-0

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Person Jr. scored three first-half touchdowns and was one of two North Carolina State players to run for more than 100 yards in the Wolfpack’s 45-0 season-opening win against South Florida. It marked the Wolfpack’s first season-opening shutout victory in 17 years. Person ran for 105 yards, while fellow running back Zonovan Knight ran for 163 yards and one touchdown. N.C. State ran for 293 yards and finished with 525 total yards. USF finished with much of its 271 yards after the outcome was long decided to start its second season under Jeff Scott.