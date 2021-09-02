Lukaku nets 2 as Belgium beats Estonia in WCup qualifying

AP National Sports

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored twice as top-ranked Belgium came from an early goal down to beat Estonia 5-2 in World Cup qualifying and stay atop Group E. Captain Eden Hazard crossed for midfielder Hans Vanaken to head in an equalizer to cancel out an early goal by Estonia midfielder Mattias Käit. Lukaku then netted twice to put Belgium 3-1 ahead and take his international tally to 66 goals. Axel Witsel and substitute Thomas Foket also added one apiece. Belgium retained a three-point lead in the group over the Czech Republic, which defeated Belarus 1-0.