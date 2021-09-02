‘How is this guy still employed?’: NCAA’s Emmert a survivor

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Emmert is now the second-longest tenured leader in the long history of the NCAA. Over 11 years, he has guided the NCAA through a period of unprecedented change amid relentless criticism. Emmert is the face of an unpopular and seemingly ineffective bureaucracy and his leadership is often questioned. Those who have worked for or alongside Emmert say he is a survivor and a “political animal” who relates well to the university presidents he answers to. He was recently given a contract extension.