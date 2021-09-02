9 US starters get World Cup qualifying debuts at El Salvador

AP National Sports

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Nine U.S. starters were set to make their World Cup qualifying debuts against El Salvador, matching the most since 1996. Matt Turner was in goal, with DeAndre Yedlin at right back, Miles Robinson and Tim Ream in central defense and Sergiño Dest at left back. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson. Gio Reyna and Konrad de La Fuente were in midfield, and Josh Sargent headed the attack, All but Yedlin and Ream were playing their first qualifiers. Ream was a surprise starter over John Brooks.