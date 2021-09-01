Vrabel back inside Titans’ HQ, optimistic more joining soon

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel returned to work Wednesday after a 10-day quarantine for COVID-19 and sounds positive the Titans’ virus outbreak may be easing up over the next few days. Vrabel says they’re hopeful that the next few days will be positive for the Titans in that regard. The Titans still have nine players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including five starters. Those are quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center Ben Jones, right guard Nate Davis, tight end Geoff Swaim and outside linebacker Harold Landry III. Tennessee has some time with the season opener Sept. 12 against Arizona.