Titans add Julio Jones, revamp defense with Super Bowl goal

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have made clear that five straight winning seasons, three playoff berths and one AFC South title simply aren’t enough. Not this season. Reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in 22 seasons is squarely in the Titans’ sights. Coach Mike Vrabel isn’t shying away from the lofty goal for a franchise that has reached the league championship only once in its history. Vrabel says their job is to raise expectations. The Titans traded for Julio Jones to join back-to-back NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry ad Ryan Tannehill on an offense that already was among the league’s best.