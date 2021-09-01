Oksana Masters picks up 2nd gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WADE and PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writers

TOKYO (AP) — Oksana Masters has won her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. That brings her career total to four gold and 10 medals overall in both summer and winter events. She won the women’s hand-cycle road race in her class to go with an earlier victory in the time trial. She could win one more gold in Tokyo in the relay event. Masters began her Paralympic career in 2012 in London with a bronze medal in rowing. She has had equal success in winter events. She won two gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics.