Longtime NFL coach Wilks heads back to college at Mizzou

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Steve Wilks is the new defensive coordinator at Missouri, where he replaced Ryan Walters after his departure for Illinois. Wilks has been in the NFL since 2005, working in defensive backfields and as the defensive coordinator at a number of stops. He spent one season as the head coach of the Cardinals, but was out of football entirely last season. He has brought a more disciplined system to the Tigers, who open the season Saturday at home against Central Michigan.

The Associated Press

