Kingsbury-Murray duo under pressure to get Cards to playoffs

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have added a handful of veterans in an effort to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals picked up defensive end J.J. Watt, receiver A.J. Green and center Rodney Hudson in hopes to push ahead in the NFC West, which has been one of league’s top divisions. The Cardinals’ offense is still built around third-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who has mostly delivered as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.