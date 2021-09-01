Jets surprisingly cut CB Bless Austin among several moves

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets released cornerback Bless Austin and surprisingly moved on from a projected starter in their young secondary. The 25-year-old Austin was entering his third season with the Jets and was expected to start opposite Bryce Hall. With Austin gone, second-year cornerback Javelin Guidry and rookies Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock and Isaiah Dunn are in the mix to earn the starting job. In other moves, the Jets claimed linebacker Quincy Williams, brother of New York defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, off waivers from Jacksonville and defensive end Tim Ward from Kansas City. The Jets are also signing safety Sheldrick Redwine, a fourth-round pick of Cleveland in 2019.