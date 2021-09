AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have gone 25-7 over the past two regular seasons. After winning a playoff game last season for the first time with quarterback Lamar Jackson, the next step up would be to put together a Super Bowl run. It won’t be easy in a tough AFC, however — and injuries have already been a problem. The Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins for the season when he injured his knee in the final preseason game.