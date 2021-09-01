Islanders sign Sorokin, Beauvillier, Palmieri and Cizikas

AP National Sports

The New York Islanders finalized most of their offseason work in one day by signing four players to multiyear contracts. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin got a three-year deal for $12 million, homegrown forward Anthony Beauvillier got three years and $12.45 million, deadline pickup Kyle Palmieri got $20 million over four years and fourth-line mainstay Casey Cizikas got six years for $15 million. Veteran general manager Lou Lamoriello had been conspicuously quiet for much of the summer aside from signing defenseman Adam Pelech to a $46 million, eight-year contract in early August. The NHL season begins Oct. 12. The Islanders will open on a 13-game trip while their new arena is completed.