Cantlay says any bonus money from PIP would go to the fans

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay doesn’t think he’s doing very well in the PGA Tour’s “Player Impact Program.” He’s good at golf, not social media. The program offers a $40 million bonus pool for 10 players determined the best at engaging fans. Cantlay says if he were to win any money, he’d give it all to the fans who made it happens. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa says his back injury wasn’t as much of a problem as the bad habits it created in his swing. He thinks he’s back to normal. As for Dustin Johnson, he shaved his beard for the final playoff event.