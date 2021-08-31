WVU QB Doege looks for solid start after rough end to 2020

AP National Sports

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege knew he had some work to do after a poor finish to the 2020 season. Doege was third in the Big 12 with nearly 2,600 passing yards. But he threw just 14 touchdown passes all season. He couldn’t get the Mountaineers into the end zone in a Dec. 5 loss at Iowa State. He then fell flat in a Liberty Bowl win over Army. Doege used the offseason to improve in several areas, among them awareness in the pocket, arm strength, footwork and foot speed. Now Doege’s confidence is high entering his second full season as the starter. The Mountaineers open the season Saturday at Maryland.