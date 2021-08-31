Skip to Content
Thumbs up: Baez caps unlikely Mets comeback in resumption

By JERRY BEACH
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Báez sprinted home from first for the game-ending run on Michael Conforto’s single, earning cheers from a fanbase he insulted days earlier in the New York Mets’ 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins. In the resumption of a game suspended by rain April 11, the Mets scored five runs in the final inning and won it when Báez scored following a Marlins error. Báez was booed when he entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning, hours after apologizing for revealing Sunday that a thumbs-down celebration gesture used recently by the team was dig at fans who have been booing the struggling club recently.

The Associated Press

