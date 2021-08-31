Reduced expansion for MLB with fewer September call-ups

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — MLB clubhouses and dugouts are no longer as crowded during the final weeks of the regular season. Teams used to be able to use their entire 40-man rosters once the calendar flipped to September. But on Wednesday, teams will get to add only two players to the roster, from 26 to 28. The reduced roster expansion had been decided on even before COVID-19 altered and shortened the 2020 season to only 60 games. This will be the first full 162-game season with so few players available down the stretch for teams.