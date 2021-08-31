Braves star Albies carried away after fouling ball off knee

AP National Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves has been carried off the field after fouling a ball off his left knee at Dodger Stadium. The team said X-rays were negative. The injury occurred in the fifth inning in a game against Los Angeles. Albies was facing an 0-2 count against Walker Buehler when he suddenly went down, clutching his knee. Manager Brian Snitker and a trainer came out to check on Albies, who stayed on the groud. Albies was carried back to the dugout when it became apparent he couldn’t put any weight on his leg. The Braves are leading the NL East.