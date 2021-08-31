American defender Richards loaned to Hoffenheim by Bayern

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

American Chris Richards has agreed to a new contract with Bayern Munich that runs until 2025, and the 21-year-old defender was loaned to Hoffenheim for the rest of the 2021-22 season. Richards, who is from Birmingham, Alabama, joined Bayern Munich from the academy of Major League Soccer’s Dallas team in 2018. He made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern on June 20, 2020, then made three Bundesliga and three Champions League appearances for Bayern in the first half of last season. He was loaned to Hoffenheim for the second half of the season and made 10 Bundesliga and two Europa League appearances.