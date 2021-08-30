NFL stars coming off injuries eager for prominence in 2021

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

Quarterbacks Dak Prescott of Dallas and Carson Wentz of Indianapolis are among the NFL stars seeking bounce-back seasons in 2021. Both had setbacks with injuries in training camp. Prescott is set for the opener, and Wentz could be good to go then. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa and Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are coming back from knee injuries. They were limited in camp. Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, Denver pass rusher Von Miller and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley had smooth camps.