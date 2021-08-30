Giants acquire OL Billy Price from Bengals for DL B.J. Hill

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The New York Giants have acquired center Billy Price from the Cincinnati Bengals in a trade for defensive lineman B.J. Hill. Monday’s deal for players entering their fourth seasons, comes just a day before NFL teams have to cut their rosters to the 53-man limit for the regular season. Neither player was projected to be a starter this season. A former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2018, Price has not lived up to expectations. Trey Hopkins has taken over at center. A third-round pick, Hill has played in 48 games over his three seasons.