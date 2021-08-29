Whitecaps beat RSL 4-1 in game with 2 interim coaches

AP National Sports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 4-1 on Sunday night to give Vanni Sartini a victory over fellow interim coach Pablo Mastroeni in their debuts. Sartini, Vancouver’s director of methodology, took over as coach Friday after Marc Dos Santos was fired following a 4-3 loss to Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Championship. Mastroeni also was put in charge Friday, with Real Salt Lake firing Freddy Juarez. Brian White and Florian Jungwirth also scored to help the Whitecaps extend their unbeaten streak to nine games. Anderson Julio scored for Real Salt Lake in the 90th minute.