Burrow returns for Bengals as Dolphins rally for win

AP National Sports

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nine months after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took his first snaps of the preseason against the Dolphins. Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, took three snaps with one pass attempt in his only series. Reid Sinnett started at QB for the Dolphins and passed for 343 yards with two TDs, including the 34-yard winner on fourth-and-15 to Chris Myarick with 1:21 left. Gerrid Doaks scored a pair of TDs for Miami.