Cubs INF Bote goes on IL after he steps on ball during BP

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his right ankle when he stepped on a ball during batting practice. Bote got hurt before Friday’s 17-13 loss to the White Sox. The ball was obscured by some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Cubs also brought up infielder Alfonso Rivas and right-hander Scott Effross from Triple-A Iowa. Pitchers Ryan Meisinger and Jake Jewell were designated for assignment.