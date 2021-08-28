Skip to Content
Castellanos scores twice, NYCFC blanks New England 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentine Castellanos converted a pair of point-blank shots on exquisite feeds from Maximiliano Moralez to lift New York City FC to a 2-0 win over the league-leading New England Revolution. The winner, in the 31st minute, was a brilliant header flicked over the keeper after Moralez floated the ball over the defenders. Initially ruled offside, the goal was awarded after a VAR review. Castellanos got his 10th goal in the 55th minute after Moralez dropped a cross onto his foot at the goal mouth. Sean Johnson had two saves for his sixth clean sheet for NYCFC. 

The Associated Press

