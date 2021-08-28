Bernhard Langer, Doug Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead

AP National Sports

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Bernhard Langer birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 and a share of the second-round lead Saturday in The Ally Challenge. A day after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, Langer had six birdies in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills to match Doug Barron at 14-under 130. Langer has has 41 PGA Tour Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin’s record. The German star won his last title in March 2020. Barron shot 64. He won the Shaw Charity Classic two weeks ago in Calgary, Alberta, for his second senior title. Joe Durant was a stroke back after a 66.