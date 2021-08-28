Arozarena HR in 8th, Rays keep pecking away at Orioles

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bays Rays continued their dominance over the Baltimore Orioles with a 4-3 victory. The AL East-leading Rays improved to 17-1 against the Orioles this year, including 10 comeback wins. The Rays have also won 11 straight games against Baltimore. The Rays trailed 3-2 in the eighth before reliever Cole Sulser walked Kevin Kiermaier on five pitches and then allowed the two-run shot by Arozarena, who has hit eight of his 17 home runs against Baltimore this season.