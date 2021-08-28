Americans overwhelm GB&I in singles to win Curtis Cup

AP National Sports

CONWY, Wales (AP) — The Americans have won the Curtis Cup again thanks to its dominant play in singles. The matches were tied going into the final session. The Americans won six of the eight singles matches and halved another. That added to a 12.5-7.5 victory over Great Britain & Ireland. Rose Zhang led the way at Conwy Golf Club for the Americans. She is the top-ranked female amateur in the world and never lost any of her five matches. She went 4-0-1. The Americans now lead the series 30-8-3. It was the first time winning away from home since 2008 at St. Andrews.