Mancini keeps faith in Italy’s Euro 2020-winning squad

ROME (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini has recalled all the fit players from his European Championship-winning squad while Nicolò Zaniolo returns from a lengthy injury layoff. Mancini has named 34 players in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania. The injured Leonardo Spinazzola is the only absentee from the 26-player squad that beat England in the Euro 2020 final in July. Italy is bidding to tie the record for 35 consecutive games unbeaten.