Hail Morgan! Jets rally to tie Eagles 31-31 as time expires

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — James Morgan threw a 49-yard Hail Mary to Kenny Yeboah as time expired and Josh Adams ran in the 2-point conversion to lead the New York Jets to a 31-31 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason finale that was played without most of the teams’ starters. The scores capped a stirring — and entertaining — comeback that had the Jets players and coaches celebrating wildly on the sideline as if they had won a playoff game. New York was trailing 24-10 late in the third quarter when Morgan led the comeback.