Dembele gets 3rd goal in 2 games to give Lyon’s Bosz 1st win

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — Striker Moussa Dembele has scored his third goal in two games as Lyon beat Nantes 1-0 to give new coach Peter Bosz his first win. Dembele finished from close range for the visitors in the 34th minute following great skill from Lucas Paqueta. The Brazil midfielder expertly controlled a pass on his chest before seeing his shot saved. Lyon held on for a first victory in four games despite having central defender Damien Da Silva sent off in the 78th for a second yellow card. The win moved Lyon provisionally up to sixth place ahead of this weekend’s matches.