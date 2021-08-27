Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to leave Juventus

AP National Sports

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says “yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus.” Allegri says Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli as a result. Manchester City is considering an option to buy the Portugal forward after top target Harry Kane said he was staying at Tottenham for now. The 36-year-old Ronaldo has only one year left on his contract at Juventus. He joined from Real Madrid in 2018.