Coastal chasing Sun Belt title after breakthrough season

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has a new challenge ahead after its breakthrough season a year ago in staying just as focused as it did in going 11-1 and finishing No. 14 nationally. The Chanticleers were picked last in the Sun Belt East Division in 2020 before starting with 11 wins and becoming the biggest surprise of COVID-19 affected college football. Coastal and Appalachian State are co-favorites to win the East. Louisiana is the favorite to again win the West. No. 22 Coastal and No. 23 Louisiana gave the league two teams in the preseason Top 25 for the first time.