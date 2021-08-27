Bob Huggins gets 2-year contract extension at West Virginia

AP National Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Bob Huggins has agreed to a two-year contract extension that includes the option for him to step aside or continue coaching after the 2023-24 season. Under the agreement announced Friday, Huggins will earn $4.15 million in each of the next three seasons. Starting with the 2024-25 season, Huggins can choose to step aside and assume an appointment of at least two years in public relations and development along with other athletic department duties. Huggins turns 68 next month and is entering his 40th season as a head coach. His 900 wins are the third most among active Division I coaches.