Ogunbowale, Dallas beat shorthanded Washington 82-77

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points with nine assists, Isabelle Harrison had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the shorthanded Washington Mystics 82-77. Moriah Jefferson added 11 points for Dallas, which outrebounded Washington 35-25. Harrison notched her first double-double since May 22. Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points for Washington. Theresa Plaisance scored 13 points, and Ariel Atkins added 12. The Mystics turned it over 17 times. Tina Charles, Washington’s leading scorer at 25.4 points per game, will miss the next three to five games because of a strained left gluteal.