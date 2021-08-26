McIlroy, Rahm part of 3-way tie for lead at Caves Valley

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Rory McIlroy suddenly has found a pep in his step. A good night of sleep and a 64 at Caves Valley will do the trick. McIlroy had his lowest opening round in nearly a year and shares the lead at the BMW Championship with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns. McIlroy is 28th in the FedEx Cup and needs to make sure he stays in the top 30 who advance to the Tour Championship. Rahm is rested and relentless. This was his 15th score in the 60s in his last 17 rounds. Eighteen players were at 67 or lower.