Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ilya Ivashka, Emil Ruusuvuori and Mikael Ymer all took down seeded opponents in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open. Ivashka beat No. 1 seed Pablo Carreno Busta, upending the world’s No. 12-ranked player in straight sets. That sent the 27-year-old from Belarus into Friday’s semifinals to face Russuvuori, a 22-year-old from Finland who beat 14th-seeded Richard Gasquet. Ymer followed by beating 13th-seeded Frances Tiafoe with three third-set service breaks. Carlos Alcaraz was the only seeded player to win. The tournament’s No. 15 seed beat Marcos Giron to close play on Thursday.

