Talking back: Browns’ Johnson leads with words, actions

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns safety John Johnson III enjoys talking so much on the field that he doesn’t wear a mouthpiece. One of the new members of Cleveland’s revamped defense, Johnson has quickly established himself as a leader on and off the field. The Browns signed him to a three-year free agent contract in March and Johnson is already proven to be a solid investment. He’s putting his strong communications skills to use by making sure his teammates are aligned properly before each play. That’s an important role for any defense, but especially the Browns’ who have so many new players. Johnson spent the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.