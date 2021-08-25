PSG rejects Madrid offer for Mbappé but is open to negotiate

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has rejected an offer of about $188 million from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé but is open to negotiate the player’s transfer. PSG sporting director Leonardo tells French broadcaster RMC Sport that the initial Madrid offer is below what PSG expected. He says the club won’t hold Mbappé back if his desire is to leave but a deal will only be made on the club’s terms. He says if Mbappé wants to leave it will be “under our conditions.”