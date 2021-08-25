Mejia’s 3-run homer in 9th leads Rays past skidding Phillies

AP National Sports

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Francisco Mejia hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, Brandon Lowe connected for his 30th of the season and the AL-East leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 7-4. Rookie Wander Franco had two hits to extend his on-base streak to 26 straight games for the Rays, who have won eight of nine and upped their league-best record to 79-48. Tampa Bay moved 4 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Yankees in the division. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies, who have lost six of eight to fall five games behind the idle Atlanta Braves in the NL East.