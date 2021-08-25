Mack takes over from Samaan as Princeton athletic director

AP National Sports

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — John Mack has been named the athletic director at Princeton. A former athlete, coach and administrator at the Ivy League school, he succeeds Mollie Marcoux Samaan. She announced in May she would be stepping down to become commissioner of the LPGA. Mack will start on Sept 1. He has spent time as a collegiate athletics administrator at Princeton as well as with the Big Ten Conference and at Northwestern University. He has been practicing law since 2014.