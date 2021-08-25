LEADING OFF: Yanks go for 12 straight, Scherzer faces Padres

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The storied New York Yankees try for their longest winning streak in 60 years when they open a four-game series Thursday night in Oakland. New York has won 11 in a row for the first time since 1985. The Yankees haven’t won 12 straight since Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris powered a 13-game run in September 1961. Jameson Taillon pitches for New York against James Kaprielian, a first-round draft pick by the Yankees in 2015. The slumping A’s have lost four straight and eight of 10 to fall out of playoff position. Elsewhere, Max Scherzer makes his fifth start for the Dodgers in their series finale at NL West rival San Diego.