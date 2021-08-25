Katerina Siniakova advances to Cleveland quarterfinals

AP National Sports

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Olympic doubles champion Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic reached the quarterfinals at Tennis in the Land with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Nagi Hanatani of Japan. No. 53 Siniakova only surrendered four points in her six service games and limited Hanatani to 14 total points in the 45-minute match. It was the first scoreless sweep at the WTA 250 tournament, which was delayed by rain throughout the day. No. 28 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia defeated No. 61 Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16, never allowing Garcia to gain a break point.