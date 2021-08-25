Jets’ Curry has rare blood disorder, hopes to play in 2022

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed. The 33-year-old Curry wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that Jets team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn’t specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but developed blood clots and can not have physical contact for three to six months. Curry was signed in March but he has not been active for training camp. He was placed on the non-football injury list Tuesday, ending his season.