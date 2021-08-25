Giants turn 5 DPs, get Alonso with bags full to top Mets 3-2

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake McGee induced a game-ending popup from Pete Alonso with the bases loaded, and the San Francisco Giants turned five double plays to beat the freefalling New York Mets 3-2. Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning after New York manager Luis Rojas gave starter Taijuan Walker an aggressive hook, and the Giants improved to 4-1 against the Mets over the past 10 days. McGee earned his 29th save for the major league-leading Giants.