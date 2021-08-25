2020 Australian champ Sofia Kenin out of US Open with COVID

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Fifth-ranked Sofia Kenin has pulled out of the U.S. Open because she recently tested positive for COVID-19. Kenin says she has received a vaccine for the illness. She announced what she called “disappointing news” on social media. Kenin is a 22-year-old American who won the 2020 Australian Open and was the runner-up at the French Open later last year. Her best showing at the U.S. Open was a fourth-round finish last year. Serena and Venus Williams also withdrew from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Wednesday, as did 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic.