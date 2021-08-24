Skip to Content
Sun top Aces 76-62 in 1st place showdown; January scores 19

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Briann January scored a season-high 19 points, DaWanna Bonner added 18 and the Connecticut Sun clinched a playoff berth with a 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces in a showdown between the top two WNBA teams. Bonner hit a 3-pointer and after a Las Vegas basket January assisted on a Kaila Charles 3 for a 70-58 lead midway through the fourth quarter and the Aces never threatened down the stretch. Chelsea Gray scored 15 points to lead Las Vegas.

The Associated Press

