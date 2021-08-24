Friendliest rivals: MLS, Liga MX meet in All-Star Game in LA

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer and Liga MX both realize they’re more powerful as partners than rivals. Many of their best players will face each other in competition Wednesday night in downtown Los Angeles at the MLS All-Star Game. North America’s top two leagues are also friends and business partners who could soon become teammates if the continent’s football powers can figure out a way to make it happen. MLS’ two biggest Mexican stars are the Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and LAFC’s Carlos Vela. But they will both miss the All-Star Game due to injuries after weeks of promotions prominently featuring their faces.