Fowles has 29 & 20, Lynx end skid against Storm 76-70

AP National Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm. Fowles had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help Minnesota take a 40-33 lead at the half. The 13 rebounds are a franchise record for a half. The Storm, who trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, closed within one midway through the third quarter and twice in the fourth but the Lynx held on to end an 11-game losing against Seattle. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points, but was just 6 of 23 from the field, and grabbed 16 rebounds for Seattle.