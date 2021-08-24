Delle Donne, Hines-Allen combine for 37 in Mystics’ win

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Elena Delle Donne scored 18 points to help the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-68. The Mystics jumped out to a 56-23 advantage by halftime behind 18 points from Delle Donne and 14 by Hines-Allen. Delle Donne only played eight minutes in the second half — and attempted two shots. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Ariel Atkins each added 10 points for Washington. Emma Meesseman, the MVP of the 2019 WNBA Finals, announced prior to the game that she will not return to the court this season. Nia Coffey was the only player in double figures for Los Angeles with 15 points.