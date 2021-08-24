Cruz leads Rays past Phillies with bat and, yes, mitt

AP National Sports

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1. The 41-year-old Cruz had never played first in the majors or the minors. He handled all his chances cleanly in his first action anywhere on defense since he played right field for Seattle in 2018. Cruz singled in the first and sixth innings before his big hit in the eighth, a line drive off Archie Bradley that got past left fielder Odubel Herrera and scored Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.